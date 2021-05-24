Waiting on rain to fill Schoonover Lake

It's been months since the Schoonover Lake and dam project in Lima has been complete, but it has yet to be filled with water. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recommends allowing rain and runoff from adjacent properties to fill the empty space.
There are low levels of water in it currently, but even more vegetation. Lima's Public Works Director, Howard Elstro, says it could take a while for the lake to fill to a level fit for fishing again.
"We had really hoped that the lake would be full or near full by this time," says Elstro. "However, with the very dry seasons that we've had, both winter and spring in this area, it's obvious that it's going to take longer than this season to fill."
While waiting for the rain is the most ideal option, others include pumping from nearby rivers. However, ODNR advises against it.
"Trying to pump water from the river into the lake would induce species that ODNR would not think is appropriate into the lake."
Elstro says once the lake is finally full, ODNR will come and will restock it with species they deem suitable. In the meantime, Elstro says at least the ducks and geese are getting use out of the space.