Press Release from the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association: Allen County Prosecuting Attorney, Juergen Waldick, was recently elected as President of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association (OPAA). Mr. Waldick has over thirty years of prosecuting experience. He was elected as the Allen County Prosecutor in 2004, and is now serving his fourth term in that position and seeking re-election to a fifth term in 2020.
During the course of his career, Mr. Waldick has tried numerous high profile cases, including numerous death penalty cases and his trial work has been featured on CBS 48 Hours and NBC Dateline. He has also presented numerous presentations on trial advocacy to various state and local organizations, including the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the West Virginia
Prosecuting Attorneys Institute. Mr. Waldick lectures frequently on Internet safety, cyber-bullying, and the implications of social media in felony trial work. Mr. Waldick has served as a faculty member at the National Advocacy Center of the National District Attorneys Association and as an Adjunct Professor of Law at the Ohio Northern University College of Law for more than 30 years.
Mr. Waldick said: “I am honored to be able to serve as the President of the OPAA. I look forward to leading my colleagues over the next year and working with the Ohio General Assembly to advocate for policies that help prosecutors seek justice and to once again make the well-being of law abiding citizens a priority by holding criminals accountable for their actions.“
The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association is an organization that represents all of Ohio’s 88 elected county prosecutors and approximately 2,100 assistant prosecutors, as such, the OPAA is the ”Voice of Ohio’s Prosecutors”.