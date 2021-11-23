November marks National Diabetes Awareness Month, and local medical experts are urging people to watch for the signs of this disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that over 34 million Americans had diabetes back in 2018, which is just over 10 percent of the population.
Prediabetes is also a growing issue in the United States, and medical professionals say that spotting it earlier rather than later is best to prevent further complications down the line.
"Prediabetes is something that it’s kind of a precursor to say that something is going on - your blood sugar is starting to become a little more elevated, you’re becoming more insulant resistant and we need to try to work on getting these down now," said Emily Blackmore, a nurse practitioner with Lima Memorial Health System. "We need make some lifestyle modifications, and in some cases adding medication, sooner rather than later in order to try to prevent the progression into diabetes."
You may want to pay a visit to your doctor if you're experiencing increased fatigue and thirst, along with needing more trips to the restroom, as those may be signs of diabetes.