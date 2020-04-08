April is designated as Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month but this year it has been difficult to get the word out.
Everything has been done through Facebook and Wednesday was Wear Blue Day to support those children who have been abused or neglected. In 2019, the Allen County Board of Children Services has just under 4,000 referrals to their department involving children. With the “stay at home order”, children’s services officials are concerned if they will see an increase in cases.
Executive Director Cyndi Scanland says, “This situation that is happening bow is certainly challenging. It increases stress in all of our households and increases the opportunity for the potential of abuse and neglect.”
Scanland added that many of their mandated reporters of abuse and neglect are schoolteachers and the absence of school has stopped that everyday contact with the children.