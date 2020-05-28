The coronavirus isn’t stopping a local ministry that is working to strengthen the community with a hammer in hand.
Community Relief, a Ministry of Union Chapel is holding a weekend-long service project June 11 through the 13th. They will be working on more than 30 projects that will better the lives of many residents in the area. “Ignite 2020” will take on building wheelchair ramps, replacing roofs, and other home repairs that some can’t do on their own. The weekend will include worship, fellowship, and a lot of hands-on work.
Community Relief Director Matt Naylor explains, “Currently we have about 35 projects in line that we can accomplish that weekend. We have about 60 volunteers we could use about 150 total. So, the need for volunteers is still pretty great. We do need skilled volunteers that know how to put on a roof or know how-to put-on siding, but you could not even know what a hammer looks like and we could still use you.”
Naylor says the biggest thing they are looking for are people with a willing heart. Most projects will be outside and social distancing will be used. They are also asking volunteers to wear masks and gloves while participating. To volunteer, you can call 419-221-1234 or e-mail relief@ucmc.us. You can find out more about Ignite 2020 on Facebook by searching Community Relief, a Ministry of Union Chapel.