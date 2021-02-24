Media release from Allen Co. Sheriff's Office 2/24/21
On Monday, February 22nd, 2021, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 724 Harrison Ave. Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the search of the residence, suspected fentanyl pills, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $1,009.00 U.S. currency were located.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury.
Also, on Monday, February 22nd, 2021, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 756 Saint Johns Ave. Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the search of the residence, suspected fentanyl, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $2,050.00 U.S. currency, and an AR15 pistol were located.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury.