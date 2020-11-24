West Central Ohio unemployment rates fell for the month of October. According to Ohio Job and Family Services, Allen county has the highest unemployment rate in our area at 5.4%, but Allen, plus Logan and Shelby counties had the biggest drop from September to October with a difference of 2.2%. Putnam county ranked second in the state for having the lowest unemployment rate with 2.8% and mercer was third at 3.0%.
The Ohio rate fell to 5.2% in October from 8.0% in September. The October number is a considerable drop from the high of 17.3% in April of this year during Governor Mike DeWine's stay at home order.