West Ohio Community Action Partnership Coronavirus Protocol
The health and well-being of our customers, staff, and communities is our highest priority. We understand the concern and uncertainty we are all experiencing surrounding the Coronavirus, therefore effective immediately, we will be suspending Face-To-Face appointments until further notice. Appointments will be a phone interview, at which time you will be instructed on how to submit required documentation to complete your application or request. This new protocol includes all WOCAP Community Services Programs, including HEAP, Winter Crisis Program, Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus, Emergency Services, and our Housing Programs.
If you already have an appointment scheduled your date and time will still be valid, however, instead of going into the Agency, you will be called by a WOCAP Intake Specialist to complete your application over the phone.
ALL SPECIFIC PROGRAM DOCUMENTATION IS STILL REQUIRED.
(Your Specialist will work with you to get all the necessary documents that are needed to complete the application for services over the phone)
CURRENTLY YOU WILL NEED TO CONTACT WOCAP DIRECTLY
TO SCHEDULE YOUR PHONE INTERVIEW FOR SERVICES
West Ohio CAP - Allen County
540 S. Central Ave., Lima, OH
(419)227-2586
West Ohio CAP -Auglaize County
13093 Infirmary Rd., Wapakoneta, OH
(419)227-2586
West Ohio CAP Mercer County
420 N. Brandon Ave., Celina, OH
(419)227-2586