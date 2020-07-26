The Westminster community was able to share a little hope with their annual “Music in the Park” event.
Three different acts took to the stage to entertain and inspire the crowd. Because of COVID-19, people could socially distance under the tent or could relax and enjoy the music in their cars. The ministry started with Westminster United Methodist Church, but has gain support from other area churches over the years. People come from miles around to enjoy the music, but they walk away with so much more.
“We see hope. I know people that have been directly impacted and the quality of their lives have been impacted. “It was out of ministry such as music in the park, I can tell you one little girl last year, her life is better today because of the ministry of music in the park,” says Doug Stimmel, Music in the Park.
This is the 18th year for Westminster's “Music in the Park” concert.