 Allen and Mercer Counties (WLIO) - If State issue 1 is approved, it would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions.  Plus, it would give lower courts the ability to consider public safety when setting bail amounts.   This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that public safety should not be a factor when considering bail amounts. 

Opponents to this issue say that poor defendants are disproportionately impacted by cash bail amounts even though they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.   

