With just three days left until the primary election, one Democratic candidate for Ohio governor is urging people to get out and vote. Nan Whaley making a stop in Lima Saturday to talk to supporters in the final stretch before May 3rd election. The former Dayton mayor telling voters she comes from the working class and will fight for the working class if elected to the seat. Whaley says that Ohioans deserve better than what is in Columbus right now. She says she has a plan to end the corruption that has been going in the Ohio capital.
“I want to stop politicians from policing themselves, we need what we would call a Public Accountability Commission,” states Whaley. “Right now, they get to decided what they want to do between each other. We also need to stop people from working for corporations and government at the same time and the revolving door, also stopping that and finally getting transparency in who is funding our campaigns.”
Whaley has been a strong voice for new gun laws in the state, following the 2019 deadly mass shooting in Dayton. She says that most Ohioans want universal background check to keep the guns out of the wrong hands, plus she adds that Governor DeWine has failed to get anything done in the last three years since the shooting.
“Mike DeWine is making our communities less safe, by signing bills like ‘Permit-less Conceal and Carry’ that even police officers are against, the majority of NRA members are against. So, we need to get commonsensical about this to make sure we keep our community safe. That is a priority,” adds Whaley.
Whaley is facing off against former Cincinnati mayor John Canley in the May 3rd primary election.
