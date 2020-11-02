What voters can expect on Election Day

The Allen County Board of Elections (204 N. Main, Lima OH 45801) is taking steps to make sure voters feel comfortable at the polls on Election Day.
For those that didn't vote early, they will cast their vote on Tuesday. A record number of people in the county voted early in this election. In 2016, 13,403 people voted early by mail or in person. As of Monday morning, almost double that number has voted early, 25,235 people.
For those left to vote, locations will have personal protective equipment available as well sanitizer. People were also hired to clean voting booths in between voters.
"I'm recommending voters come in with a mask," Kathy Meyer said, director of the Allen County Board of Elections. "They're going to be offered a mask. They don't have to, we can't force anyone to wear it. However, we're going to offer you a mask. We're going to offer to take your temperature. But we cannot turn you away, obviously."
Voters can also bring their own pen to vote with if it makes them more comfortable. A black pen would work best.
Early voting ended at 2 p.m. on Monday. Polls are open election day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.