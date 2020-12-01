With the year we have had many non-profit organizations are hoping people are feeling generous on this “Giving Tuesday”.
The holidays seem to be a time that individuals and businesses are looking to donate to charities to help with their cause. The West Central Ohio Better Business Bureau encourages people to check out the charity you are looking to support if it isn’t one you are familiar with to make sure it is legitimate. The best thing they say is to stay close to home when making your choice of charities.
President of the WCO Better Business Bureau Cheryl Parson adds, “If you want to give to a charity the best thing is to give local. Give to one of our local charities here and everything. Check out the charity or give us a call. We can check it out to make sure you’re donating to a legitimate charity where the money is actually going to where you want it to go.”
You can check out these sites to find a charity that you like. Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.
https://www.charity navigator.org/