It’s a nutrition education program provided by the federal government that many might not know about.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is funded by the federal government and administered by the state through county health departments. It provides education along with food benefits to expectant mothers, mothers, and their children up to 5 years of age. The program is designed to promote good health with proper nutrition.
Lori Nester, Breastfeeding Coordinator for WIC explains, “We use the same income guidelines as the school lunch program, so if you have older kids on the school lunch program it’s the same income guidelines there. We do have a qualification of some sort of nutritional risk factor or some kind of need.”
Nester says they are not seeing clients in the office due to COVID but are taking new clients for assistance.