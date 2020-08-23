The 2020 Allen County Fair is here! Now is the time where the 4-H kids hard work gets put to the test.
Kids in 4-H prepare all year for the fair, and the work doesn’t stop there. Even while at the fair, animals need to be tended to and groomed before they’re ready to show.
“I was clipping my goats and I’m about to wash their legs,” says 11-year-old Kellen Wireman.
This is his second year in the Junior Fair, and he explains the importance of keeping your goat well-groomed.
“It’s really important because when the judge feels the goat, if it’s thick he can’t feel the muscle, but if it’s too short then he might just feel a bit of fat in there if you don’t have them the right amount of shaved. And also he might look a bit weird because there’s skin showing.”
Although Wireman is young in his age, his wisdom and advice to any aspiring 4-H member is beyond his years.
“There’s going to be hard times when you’re showing the animals but you just gotta push through it so that it could walk and do the right stance at the right time and if you keep on working with it, you’ll eventually do good.”
If you end up sticking with 4-H until you graduate, you might end up like Dallas Wright. It’s her last year with the club, and on top of having the fastest time in her event with her horse Rocky, she also is going off to college to continue her passion for horses.
“The 4-H has actually helped me get into my college," says Wright. "My college is Ohio State ATI, so it’s an agricultural school and I’m going for horse science.”
While she’s moving on to bigger things in life, she’ll always have the 4-H support system she grew up with.
“Having the support that I get from everybody, even the people that aren’t my family, the people that I grew up with riding, that support’s always going to be there.”