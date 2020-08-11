With the forecast getting hotter this weekend, many families may be struggling to keep cool. To help, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership has extended their Summer Crisis Program this year.
Between July 1st and September 30th, WOCAP assists eligible individuals with their cooling needs. This includes offering air conditioners, fans, central AC repair, and helping pay bills during a disconnect status.
There are a number of qualifications someone could have to use the program. However, they have been expanded this year to meet the needs of more households.
“If you are 175% of the poverty line, that’s the first criteria that the state requires. Then, also this year they opened it up if you are on the PIPP Plan, you would qualify if you are in default," explains Kim Bruns, the Community Services Director for WOCAP. She continues, "If you have been positive COVID, or you have someone positive COVID in your household. Over 60, or someone with a medical condition. Or, if you do have a disconnect status.”
To apply for the Summer Crisis Program, call the WOCAP office in either Allen, Auglaize, or Mercer Counties. For more information, refer to the media release below.
Media Release from West Ohio Community Action Partnership:
Summer Crisis Program
July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020
Can assist eligible applicants with Electric bill, Central Air repair, Air Conditioner or fan
PIPP Plus customers are Eligible for monetary assistance this year if enrolling for 1st time or if have PIPP Default. Also eligible for an air conditioner or fan if more than three years has passed since last air conditioner.
Eligible Applicants
Required Documentation
Practitioner or Physician Assistant
Call 1-419-516-0063 to schedule an appointment or at https://www.capappointments.com
No appointment necessary to re-verify your PIPP Plus if your account is current!
Just drop off the required information below at the nearest West Ohio CAP office and sign an Energy Assistance Programs Application. It’s that easy.
Chronic Medical forms will be available at the front desk of all West Ohio CAP locations
Allen County
540 S. Central Ave
Lima, OH 45804
Auglaize County
13093 Infirmary Rd
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Mercer County
420 N. Brandon Ave
Celina, OH 45822