The West Ohio Food Bank was able to serve dozens of families last minute at a pop-up food distribution on Wednesday.
After having leftovers following a drive in Mercer County on Tuesday, the food bank decided to send out Ohio National Guard members to feed even more. Within the first hour, 115 families were served at the Ottawa Metro Park in Lima. Lieutenant Janira May with the guard says being able to still provide these events for families nearly a year into the pandemic has been rewarding.
“My soldiers and stuff that I work with, they look forward to helping them every day and provide them with food," May explains. "And the customers that come through every day, they thank us every single day about helping them. So, it just brings smiles to their faces and it makes us happy that we’re still able to make them happy through this pandemic.”
