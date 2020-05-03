A Lima woman says she’s making history as she celebrates her 85th birthday pandemic style with a drive-by parade.
Dorothy Yoakam sat in her front yard on Sunday as carloads of people drove by to wish her a happy birthday. Some cars were decorated with birthday banners and balloons, and many people even came bearing gifts.
Dorothy is the last of her siblings alive, something she says is historical: “I made history today because I turned 85 and I am the last child of 13 children and no one made it to 85 except my dad and I," Dorothy said.
She was also excited to say that Captain D’s is wishing her a happy birthday by shouting her out on their sign on Elida Road.