Woman killed in two car crash in Shawnee Township Wednesday night

Law enforcement released more details on a deadly crash in Shawnee Township Wednesday night.
Shawnee Township Police report that 50-year-old Nicole Schulte was killed in that crash in the 4800 block of Wapak Road just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
Officers say she was driving her SUV south on State Route 501. 64-year-old Frank Steinke was northbound when the two hit head-on in the southbound lane. Steinke was taken to St. Rita's where he was treated and released. The investigation continues but police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Press Release from Shawnee Township Police Department: Officers were dispatched to an injury accident at approx. 8:22pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the 4800 blk. of S. Wapak Rd.
Information learned at this point of the investigation is that Nicole S. Schulte, a 50 year old female, was operating her 2017 Chevy Equinox south bound in the 4800 blk. of S. Wapak Rd. Frank L. Steinke, a 64 year old male, was operating his 2008 Ram 1500 pickup north bound in the 4800 blk. of S. Wapak Rd.
Both vehicles struck head-on in the S/B lane. Both vehicles were severely damaged.
Ms. Schulte was killed during the crash. Mr. Steinke was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center by American Township Rescue. Mr. Steinke was treated and released. Ms. Schulte will be taken to Lucas County for an autopsy.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.