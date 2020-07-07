It's been a year since work at Schoonover Lake began, and now the $2.2 million project is almost complete.
Lima's public works director says that the contractor has until the end of July to complete the project, which has included replacing the levy, and reconstructing the dam and decorative island in the middle of the lake. A bicycle track and an ADA accessible fishing ramp will also be added.
The project was started as a way to replace old structures at the lake. "It was necessary for us to engineer a replacement of the dam," said Howard Elstro, public works director. "Anytime you have a dam of this class, you must take precautions and make sure that that dam does not fail, and keep the public safe."
The city hopes to get the green light from ODNR to begin filling the lake from late summer to this winter.