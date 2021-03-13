It’s not everyday that you get the chance to hang out with one of your celebrity idols, but for one lucky kid in lima, that’s how he spent his weekend.
Tanner Taviano from Lima got to hang out at the skatepark with professional scooter rider Cody Flom on Saturday. Taviano has been leveling up his skills on the scooter for the past four years, and discovered Flom when stumbling upon his very own line of scooters. He instantly became a fan, and has looked up to Flom since.
Taviano’s dad was able to set up a zoom call with Flom where the two were first able to meet. One of the main things that the two of them have in common was the sense of being a chritsian athlete, and following the lord’s steps even as they hit the half pipe.
Flom says the sport goes much deeper than the stunts pulled on the scooters.
“Scootering is a lot more than just the tricks that we go about doing here at the skatepark, but it’s about the culture and it’s about building relationships with people you meet at skateparks and what not,” says Flom.
And for Taviano, his favorite part of being a part of the scooter community is the sense of community around all of the different parks. He says, “Getting to see the community of different parks and getting to ride different parks everywhere.”
The pair of riders enjoyed their morning at the Lima skate park and headed to an indoor skate park in Cleveland.