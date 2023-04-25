World War II Survivor Shares Her Story to Promote Peace & Reconciliation

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- One local woman took her personal story to advocate for world peace, reconciliation, and friendship.
Keiko Hahn lived in Yokohama, Japan during World War II and was in the Japanese city when an air raid attack inflicted widespread destruction. During the war, Hahn spoke English and was able to get a job typing for the American Occupation Forces in Japan. It was there that Hahn met her husband, and they moved from Japan to Lima, Ohio following the conclusion of the war. On Tuesday night, Hahn took her unforgettable memories and lessons from World War II and spoke at The Center for Peace and Reconciliation to encourage everyone in attendance to engage in love rather than hate.
"I went through a lot at the time, and I just want to tell people how bad war is, how sad it is, how cruel it is, and we should somehow keep peace and fight against war because it kills so many people from your side and my side," says Keiko Hahn, World War II Survivor & Committee Co-Chair, Lima Sister Cities Association.
Through all the difficult times she experienced in the war, Hahn has several important messages for everyone to forever save in their hearts.
"I think you should be friends, make friends with all the people you meet. It may be hard, but you try because when you become a friend to someone that love develops between us, and when it's widespread I think there's a less chance of having a war because you don't want to fight friends, do you," says Hahn.
Also at Tuesday night's meeting, Hahn brought artifacts of Japanese culture for everyone to view as a way to promote acceptance and appreciation for all cultures to achieve world unity.