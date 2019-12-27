The Lima YMCA is giving the opportunity for kids to have a fun-filled winter break. Between hanging out with other kids, making crafts, and swimming, there’s not a boring moment at the Y.
Dave Michel, the youth and teen director at the Y says the kids really like it. "Obviously they love it. They have tons of fun, it’s hard to get them to be quiet so that’s a good sign when you’re working with kids."
If you need a plan to get your kids off the couch and out of the house during their school break, the camp runs next week as well. It only costs ten dollars a day for members and fifteen a day for nonmembers.