The Lima YMCA invited parents out to buy and sell used kids clothing for the "Mom-to-Mom" sale.
Booths lined the gym at the Y where moms set out their kid's gently worn clothing for the next mom to find for her kid. The YMCA has been holding semi-annual mom-to-mom sales for years. They say it’s something the community looks forward to every year, and it’s more than just a garage sale for kids clothes.
“It’s also a chance for the moms to come out and meet other moms," says Ashley Meihls, an employee at the Lima YMCA. "It’s important to network when you have children so this is kind of our way of helping to foster those connections in the community.”
If you missed this Mom-to-Mom sale, the Lima YMCA will be holding another in the Fall.