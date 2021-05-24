People have been encouraged to wear green this month and now you are being asked to eat green.
Two local eateries are supporting the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties. Sara’s Sweets are offering up a green velvet cupcake with a dollar of the cost going to the board on Tuesday, May 25th. Next door at Dash & Joey’s, pick from 4 choice green drinks to support mental health. 10% of the sales from the green treats during the month of May will be going to the board.
Adah Ellerbrock Coleman Professional Services Regional Development Coordinator explains, "So the money is going to stay in Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin counties. It’s going to stay and serve the community members here. Wheat it’s going to do is help them provide the services they need. Whether it’s employment services, housing services, or mental health services. Helping them to get back on track so they can be active participants in the community,"
If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, you can call 1-800-567- HOPE (4673) or text 741 741.