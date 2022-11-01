LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The elegant works of literature produced by William Shakespeare are coming to life here in Lima!
The Grand Lake Theatrix Community Theatre Association's Young Shakespeareans held a dress rehearsal this evening at Forest Park United Methodist Church for their riveting rendition of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. The cast consists of actors from five area schools aged from fifth grade through college who tap into their creativity to perform a play filled with dance, music, and visual art. Before dress rehearsal began, Your Hometown Stations talked with several cast members about theater and how it impacts them.
"This play impacts me a lot, you know? I never, like, really did a play from William Shakespeare, but this is a new experience for me, and I'm really excited for this," says Joseph Reddick, Youth Actor.
"This really impacts me, you know, me and my future because this is, like, something I've been wanting to do but I was just scared. So, you know, I got confidence," says Gabriel Soriano, Youth Actor.
"I got interested by watching superhero movies & Disney, and the one person who has made me want to do that is Tom Holland," says Christopher Lumpkin, Youth Actor.
"I think theater can give you the ability to just learn to get along with multiple different people and work together as a team. But it also, I was very shy as a kid, and this kind of gave me the ability to learn social skills," says Harli Broge, Youth Actor.
The Young Shakespearean actors will perform their play Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 5 PM in the Community Room at the Forest Park UMC.