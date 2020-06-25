Ohio is seeing a new trend with the coronavirus, according to the numbers Gov. Mike DeWine presented at his press briefing.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the state has seen one of the largest spike's in case numbers in weeks. Almost 900 new cases were reported and DeWine says 60 percent of them are people in the 20 to 49 year-old age range. DeWine says his analysts don't believe this is due to the increased number of tests being done. Tests are supposed to be available to everyone in Ohio now. On Tuesday, the state counted over 17,000 tests done, yet the percentage of positive tests remain around the average of 5 percent. Another graphic DeWine showed, displayed the average age of people with COVID-19 has dropped over the months now at 42 years-old.
"We are seeing this across the state," said DeWine. "And frankly, talking to governors the other day on a call with the vice president, a number of them said they were seeing the same thing. The age has gone down month by month by month. Or at least for the last couple of months. So the average age of people who are testing."
A doctor from the University of Cincinnati says he is seeing a similar trend around the Hamilton County area. DeWine also announces testing sites at Kroger in Dayton and Cincinnati and at Walgreens in Centerville.
The Ohio Department of Health announces they will continue funding to 211. If you dial that number, you will be pointed towards resources in your community, for those that are most vulnerable during the pandemic.