Friday Night was the grand finale of the Made For The Stage Youth Theatre Workshop here in Lima!

18 kids performed excerpts, play readings, and student-directed open scenes in front of a live audience following a free two-week workshop revolving around the art of theatre. Kids aged from 8 to 18 learned a variety of theatrical topics like acting, directing, playwriting, and auditioning. The workshop was hosted by Madison Downing, a Shawnee High School graduate pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in the Conservatory of Performing Arts at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  We caught up with Downing on the impact this workshop has for the kids and the community.

