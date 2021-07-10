The Lima YWCA held a Build-A-Bear literacy fair on Saturday at the Bradfield Community Center.
Families were encouraged to bring their young children out to the community center for a day filled with learning and fun. A reading circle was formed where kids could listen to a story being read, and after they were invited to have lunch at the event.
Kids were also welcome to take home a build-a-bear, and all of the events were sponsored by the United Way. This is a way for the YWCA to continue their outreach to the community and keep families involved.
Ceresa Meyer, an outreach parent specialist at YWCA says, “We like to bring the community together, connect services, help families with different services in the community, also just build that relationship with families.”
For more information on the YWCA and to see the multiple services offered, you can visit ywcanwo.com.