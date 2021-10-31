To end the Halloweekend, one church in Lima held a trunk-or-treat on Sunday.
The Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church held their annual trunk-or-treat in their parking lot. Kids were dressed up in their costumes, excited to collect more candy. Not only were the kids decked out, but each of the cars passing out candy were decorated with various themes.
It’s an event that the whole church community comes out to, and that the public gets to enjoy.
Corie Steinke, the director of discipleship and community outreach at Zion says, “We actually have a mix of our congregants and a couple daycare and latchkey family folks that aren’t really part of our congregation, but are just part of our Zion community. We all just kind of come together and decorated our trunks or truck beds and give away some candy.”
The church was also giving out free hot chocolate, and had fall themed props set up for a photo-op.