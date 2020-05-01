Alley maintenance starting in Lima

Lima city crews will be starting the annual alley maintenance program and are asking residents to be patient during the process.
The city has hundreds of public alleyways that are in poor shape from the winter. They will be filling potholes and grading the surfaces over the next several months. They want to let residents know there is a schedule they follow, and it will take time.
Deputy Director of Public Works Street Division Warner Roach adds, “We’ve already been hit pretty hard with phone calls about alleys that have big huge potholes in them and things like that. Just have patience. We have a schedule that we go by. We go North, East, South, and West. So, just be patient with us. We will get to your alley.”
Warner says they only maintenance city-owned alleys. They do not do private or vacated alleyways. You can call the City of Lima’s Public Works Department at (419) 221-5288 with questions.