Already passed house bill now allows application and renewal of CCW licenses in any county

A provision in a recently passed House bill goes into effect Monday and could impact your sheriff's offices.
Due to Ohio House Bill 614, people can now apply or renew their concealed handgun licenses in any Ohio county. Originally you would have to do so in the county you live in. Those with expiring licenses after March 9, 2021, have 90 days or until June 30, 2021, whichever is later, to renew their license.
The Allen County Sheriff says he thinks this will work out well. The process remains the same, but it could make places, like Allen County, busier because the time frame of processing applications could take longer.
"Probably won't make them more competitive, it's going to make most of them busier, though," said Sheriff Matt Treglia of Allen County. "Ours is open five days a week, eight hours a day, Monday through Friday 8 (a.m.) to 4 (p.m.). And some sheriff's offices only have scheduled hours. So once people hear we are open five days a week, 8 to 4, they're going to come from counties away to apply for a license here."
Treglia says people from out of county have already started applying. This bill provision will end on June 30, 2021.