August 15, 2023 Press Release from Marc Bowker, Alter Ego Comics: LIMA, OHIO — Alter Ego Comics has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 2023 Neighborhood Faves, the only annual awards where neighbors vote to celebrate their favorite local businesses.
This year, Neighborhood Fave winners like Alter Ego Comics will receive greater visibility and ranking on the Nextdoor app as well as a sticker to showcase their win in the real world.
“Neighbors know best, and Nextdoor’s Neighborhood Faves are the only annual awards celebrating the businesses that are most loved by locals. This prestigious recognition is only awarded to 1% of the local businesses on Nextdoor and is a testament to the positive impact they have had on their community,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.
Used by one in three households in the US, Nextdoor is the neighborhood network where veriﬁed neighbors and businesses connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them.
“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from our local community, especially as we celebrate our 20th anniversary,” said Marc Bowker, owner of Alter Ego Comics. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of our local customers,” Bowker added, “and we look forward to continuing to play a part in the revitalization of downtown Lima for years to come.”
The complete list of winning businesses in each city is available at nextdoor.com/favorites. Join the neighborhood network by downloading the Nextdoor app or visiting nextdoor.com.