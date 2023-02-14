Altrusa Service Club deliver Valentine's Day cookies to local firefighters and law enforcement

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Altrusa International of Lima donates Valentine's cookies to local area fire and law enforcement agencies.

Members of the Altrusa Service Club wanted to show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication law enforcement officers and fire service staff give their communities every day by delivering Valentine's Day-themed cookies to the different stations around the Lima area.

"They risk their lives daily for us to serve us, and we wanted to be of service to them to let we appreciate them and we thank them for all they do. In today's world, there's such negativity here and we just wanted to do something positive and just give them cookies to let them know on valentines day we appreciate them,"

The Altrusa Service Club will also be hosting a fundraiser for their scholarship program on May 6th the theme is "Dress to Impress: Kentucky Derby" hats, heels, and horses. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

