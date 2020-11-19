American Cancer Society Action Network calls out Big Tobacco for "Great American Smoke Out"

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network named Thursday (11/19) “The Great American Smoke Out” and they’re calling out Big Tobacco for targeted marketing.
The Cancer Action Network has been raising awareness with the Great American Smoke Out for over 40 years. They say that Big Tobacco uses manipulative tactics to target certain communities in Ohio, including LGBTQ+ and black communities. This day is a call for action to pass stronger tobacco control legislation to counteract Big Tobacco’s efforts.
Dr. Fadi Abbass, an ENT physician with Lima Memorial Health System says, “The dangers of smoking is something that has been recognized for a long time. It really ranges from minor health issues to eventually deadly, dangerous, malignant diseases that can involve many or most parts of our body.”
Their main goal is to significantly raise the taxes on all tobacco products in the state including e-cigarettes and to invest more in prevention programs.