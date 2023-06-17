American classics bike and car show donates proceeds to support domestic violence survivors

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Family and domestic violence is prevalent in the United States, with an estimated 10 million people affected annually. One in four women and one in nine men are domestic violence victims, as the National Health Institute reported.
In an effort to support survivors, the fourth annual American Classics Bike and Car Show, hosted by King Karaoke and Lima-Harley Davidson, donated proceeds from the event to the Crossroads Crisis Center. The show welcomed all vehicles and began registration at 10:00 am Saturday. Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy food, music, and raffle drawings while admiring the cars, and awards were presented to the top cars and bikes.
"In Lima, Ohio, we have a lot of people in need of a place to stay, a shelter. Whether it be a man or woman, under abuse, or whatever it might be, they have a hidden center called Crossroads Crisis Center," said Richie Crouch, the show director. "My wife was a part of that at one time in her life. We always give back at the Lima Harley Davidson Show, and I asked who you think we should give it to this year, and my wife said Crossroad Crisis Center, and we are glad we are."
"Crossroad Crisis Center serves men and women survivors of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, family violence, and sexual violence," said Christel Keller, Crossroads Crisis Center Executive Director. "So, we're out here; we really want to talk about our mission and what we do, but we also have raffle items that we're selling and want to fundraise and make some money for our mission."
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or Text START to 88788.