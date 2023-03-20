American flags line the river in Wapakoneta's Heritage Park thanks to Flags of Freedom Foundation

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - People couldn't miss the patriotic display if they were driving through Wapakoneta today.
David and Denise Christiansen ran with an idea they heard about to put up U.S. flags along the river in downtown Wapakoneta. They created the "Flags of Freedom Foundation" to organize their project with the goal to put up 50 flags along the 1,200 feet of fencing in Heritage Park. With financial help from the Wapakoneta VFW Post, the Vietnam Veterans, and funding from the hotel tax fund; the Red, White and Blue is flying proudly.
"We put these up to honor our veterans, those who have served, our EMS, fire, police," says David Christiansen, Flags of Freedom Foundation. "And of course, anybody that looks at a flag, they always think of something different. Whether it's independence or freedom or liberties. Those who served, those who are serving."
The downtown display is also kicking off the Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club Avenue of Flags project. If you are a resident and would like to have an American Flag displayed in your yard on five different holidays throughout the year, reach out to the club through their Facebook page.