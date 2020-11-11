American Legion unites veterans for annual ceremony

Something you can always expect on Nov. 11 is the American Legion's annual Veterans Day Ceremony.
The American Legion Post 96 welcomed area veterans to celebrate and remember the men and women who have served in the armed forces. One of the vice commanders of the post says what's different this year is the loss of a few veterans to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their memory is what he says he's celebrating. He also says the holiday is important to bring veterans together. He says their unity is what's best for them.
"If we come together as veteran's maybe we can swayed certain laws to be changed and to protect our veterans and our people of this country," said Robert Shurelds Jr., 2nd Vice Commander of Post 96.
Mayor David Berger also gave a proclamation for Veterans Day in Lima.