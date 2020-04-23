American Pawn in Lima is raffling off free bikes with Fat Kid BBQ

While our community continues to battle the ongoing effects of the coronavirus, the giving spirit is contagious in Lima with more people stepping up than ever. Another business has reached out to the community to help during the pandemic by giving away free bikes to kids.
American Pawn in Lima teamed up with Fat Kid BBQ to raffle off bikes that they’ve been cleaning and repairing at the pawnshop. Fat Kid BBQ has been giving away free lunches to kids starting back in March, and American Pawn wanted to give something extra.
Daniel Fay, the owner of American Pawn says, “Everybody needs to help out in this time, I mean, there’s so much going on, there’s so much uncertainty, nobody knows what’s really going on. So, if you have something you could do to contribute to the community, even if it’s just little, it’s just a way to help out of some kind.”
To enter the raffle, bring your child to get a free lunch from Fat Kid BBQ and they will give you a ticket to fill out. They will be raffling off at least one bike a week. To find out where Fat Kid BBQ will be parked next, visit their Facebook page.