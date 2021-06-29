American Red Cross asking for blood donations

The American Red Cross is asking the public to consider giving blood, because they're facing a blood shortage.
Those with the Red Cross say they are having a hard time getting blood products to hospitals and are in need of blood donations. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to stop by a blood drive, regardless if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or not.
If you have been vaccinated, make sure that you know which vaccine you received and let drive workers know.
"If you know the manufacturer, it’ll make the process smoother because there are guidelines that we follow and we record that information so knowing that information ahead of time will just speed up that process," said Olivia Lusher, executive director, American Red Cross NE Indiana. "If you’ve never donated before, it’s about an hour long from start to finish, but really an hour of your time to save someone’s life is really no time at all."
To find out when the next blood drive is being held in your area, you can check out the Red Cross website.