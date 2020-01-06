The American Red Cross is currently in need of O blood and encouraging people everywhere to donate. Right now the American Red Cross has less than a three-day supply.

American Red Cross experiences O blood shortage

They are 550 donors away from having their full five-day supply. Although they are specifically looking for O positive and negative blood, all blood types are welcome. Organizers are encouraging people to donate because of the huge impact it could make.

It’s a good way to give back to your community and again you don’t know if it’s going to be family or friends who can benefit from your donation.

American Red Cross experiences O blood shortage

A blood donation will be held Tuesday(1/7/20) between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House (610 S. Collett St, Lima, OH 45805). You can register at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-733-2767.

Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.