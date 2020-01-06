American Red Cross experiences O blood shortage

The American Red Cross is currently in need of O blood and encouraging people everywhere to donate. Right now the American Red Cross has less than a three-day supply.
They are 550 donors away from having their full five-day supply. Although they are specifically looking for O positive and negative blood, all blood types are welcome. Organizers are encouraging people to donate because of the huge impact it could make.
It’s a good way to give back to your community and again you don’t know if it’s going to be family or friends who can benefit from your donation.
A blood donation will be held Tuesday(1/7/20) between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House (610 S. Collett St, Lima, OH 45805). You can register at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-733-2767.