American Red Cross volunteers helping out hurricane Ida victims

With the power outages after Hurricane Ida making the sweltering summer unbearable in much of New Orleans, our local volunteers have stepped up to help.
That misery is compounded in some areas outside the city by a lack of water, flooded neighborhoods, and severely damaged homes. Four days after Ida landed, the storm's lingering effects are being felt unevenly across Louisiana. The power was back Thursday in parts of the city's business district and other downtown neighborhoods. But the overwhelming majority of homes are still in the dark.
Around 40 volunteers from our Red Cross region are on a two-week deployment to assist in the hurricane-affected area, with things like helping to get meals to the victims of the storm.
“Our region is strong really in volunteerism,” says Olivia Lusher, Ex. Dir. Northeast Indiana Red Cross. “But this would also be a call to action for more people to get involved. Lima and the surrounding community is just a strong community of people who want to give back. To be able to go and maybe deploy would be one way to help abroad or honestly our DAT (Disaster Action Team) team can serve right here in the community.”
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, log on to https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html#step1