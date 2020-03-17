From Paul Basinger Trustee American Township: Effective immediately for media release : All American Twp. Offices are closed immediately and indefinitely. In direct response to covid-19 virus and Governor Dewines much respected decision. Tough decisions are being made to insure the safety of our citizens and our employees. American Twp. will operate on an EMERGENCY ONLY status. Contact numbers are located on our web page www.amertwp.us in the event of an emergency. Voicemails will will be checked on a regular basis and phone calls returned based on priority as determined by staff. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.