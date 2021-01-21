Fantastic weather for January standards can be expected today. We should experience wall to wall sunny skies with highs soaring into the lower 40s. Expect winds to become a bit gusty, out of the southwest 15-25 mph. Gusts could exceeded 30mph at times.
A cold front will push through tonight, bringing a colder air mass into the area. Clouds will increase along with a few snow flurries passing through. No accumulation. Lows will fall to the middle 20s.
Friday is a cold winter day. Highs will only reach the upper 20s, and skies will stay mainly cloudy.
The coldest air arrives Saturday morning, with middle 10s expected. Sunny skies do look to return Saturday, despite highs only in the 20s. The weather becomes more "interesting" heading into early next week. Data agrees that a weak disturbance passes through Sunday, bringing a few snow showers to the area. This will be a teaser ahead of a much larger system on Monday. Right now, our area looks to be divided between rain, ice, and snow potential. It appears we could all experience a little of everything, and this could make for a very messy start to next week. The difference of a few degrees could mean all the difference between several inches of snow vs. more of a rain event. Be sure to keep close tabs to the forecast over the next several days.