A nice taste of spring to start off the week! Our Presidents Day will be the pick of the week for getting outside! Expect a partly cloudy sky today with highs between 55 and 60°. Winds will be less gusty than Sunday.
Moisture will gradually increase tonight with a few sprinkles this evening. Showers are expected to break out after midnight. Expect a soggy Tuesday with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially prior to 4PM. It will be windy and warm with highs around 60°.
A cold front will send temperatures plunging Tuesday night as dry weather returns for Wednesday. Unfortunately, the quiet weather doesn't last as another system arrives late this week, this time with a much colder air mass.
The data shows a light wave of snow or some mixing possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A stronger storm system is then expected to arrive later Thursday through Friday morning. The exact track will be key, but there is potential for a winter storm bringing accumulating snow, icing, and rain across Ohio. The exact track will determine how much snow or ice our area receives. Stay close to the forecast over the next several days!
