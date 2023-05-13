An Ada man hospitalized after Saturday morning accident in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY (WLIO) - An Ada man is now in the hospital after an accident in Hancock County Saturday morning. At 5:22 am, The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says that a 1999 Ford truck operated by 20-year-old Nicholas Thompson was traveling south on CR12. Thompson then lost control of the vehicle. He then drove off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, overturned, and came to a rest in a field at 12824 CR12 near CR54. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
