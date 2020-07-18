An advocate for bringing arts to the Lima community passes away

A Lima woman who was dedicated to bringing arts to the community as well as preserving its history has passed away.
Martha MacDonell, also known as Martie, was an advocate of arts in the schools to foster education and was a founding member of the Council for the Arts of Greater Lima. Martie also co-founded the American House, which preserves the Lima community's diverse ethnic heritage and industrial history. She even helped raise the funding to build the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. Over the years Martie has received some much-deserved recognition for all of her work, including in 2001 she was named to the Ohio Women's Hall of Fame. Martie passes away at the age of 89, her arraignments are being handled by Chiles Laman Funeral Home. Her husband Sandy MacDonell died in 2018.