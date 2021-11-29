An Allen County man charged for an alleged assault was found competent

An Allen County man arrested after a violent assault has been found competent to stand trial. Donald Collins, III is scheduled to face a jury in March of 2022.
Collins was arrested back in May of 2021 by the Allen County Sheriff's deputies following an alleged violent assault in the 6600 block of Agerter Road. The grand jury indicted Collins on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of aggravated burglary. The judge also ordered Collins bond be reduced from half a million dollars.