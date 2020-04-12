An Allen County man was shot in the leg, suspect in custody

A dispute has put one man in the hospital with a gunshot wound and another man behind bars. The Allen County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Diller Road before 7 o'clock Sunday morning. The Lima Police Department was called to Mercy Health-St. Ritas for a man who came in with a gunshot wound to the leg, he told them that the incident happened at a home at 2221 Diller Road. The investigation was then handed over to the sheriff's office and deputies were able to find the alleged shooter, the victim identified, and the suspect was booked into the Allen County Jail. As of now, the case is still under investigation, and the names of the victim and shooter have not been released.