An Arlington man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning

A Hancock County man was killed this morning in a two-car crash outside of Findlay.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says just after 4 o'clock Wednesday morning, 39-year-old David Rayford of Arlington was traveling north on CR 8 and drove into the intersection at SR 15 striking a commercial vehicle from Michigan. Rayford was pronounced dead at the scene, the other driver was treated at the scene for his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Media release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: On Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 4:12 A.M. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle injury crash on SR 15 at/near CR 8 in Jackson Township.
It was learned that 39 year old David Rayford of Arlington, Ohio was traveling North on CR 8 in a 2015 Dodge Journey. Rayford entered the intersection of CR 8 and SR 15 striking an Eastbound commercial vehicle driven by Muass Abuali (29 YOA) of Melvindale, Michigan. Hanco EMS pronounced Rayford deceased at the scene of the crash.
Abuali was treated on scene by Hanco EMS.
Assisting at the scene was The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vanlue Fire Department, Hanco EMS, and Dick’s Towing.
The crash remains under investigation.